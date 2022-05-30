Scotiabank Increases AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target to C$34.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.88% from the stock’s previous close.

ALA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their target price on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.57.

Shares of TSE:ALA traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$30.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,685. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of C$23.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.21.

AltaGas ( TSE:ALA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.05 billion. On average, analysts forecast that AltaGas will post 2.0031482 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

