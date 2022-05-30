SCS Capital Management LLC Acquires 15,020 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 522,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,020 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $43,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $77,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,114,317. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.09. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $59.95 and a 52-week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

