SCS Capital Management LLC Has $18.17 Million Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

SCS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 292,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,031 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF accounts for about 0.4% of SCS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. SCS Capital Management LLC owned 0.57% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $18,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VSGX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VSGX traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.69. 13,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,035. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $49.68 and a 12-month high of $65.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.19.

