SCS Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

SCS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC owned 0.27% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $17,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 8,006.0% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 480,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 474,836 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 473,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,609,000 after purchasing an additional 93,869 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 233.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 408,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,880,000 after purchasing an additional 285,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 356,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,539,000 after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ESGV traded up $1.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.70. 26,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,359. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.26. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $66.54 and a 1 year high of $88.85.

