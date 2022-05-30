SCS Capital Management LLC Sells 284,595 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

SCS Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,628,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 284,595 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of SCS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $179,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,086.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $43.04. The company had a trading volume of 741,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,482,547. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.02 and a 52 week high of $55.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.26.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

