Seaport Global Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yandex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,772,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $288,711,000 after acquiring an additional 34,651 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Yandex by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in Yandex by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 23,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Yandex by 8.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,798,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $143,294,000 after acquiring an additional 139,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Yandex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Yandex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:YNDX remained flat at $$18.94 during trading on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Yandex has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $87.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.50.

Yandex ( NASDAQ:YNDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. Yandex had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 6.46%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on YNDX shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yandex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.

Yandex Profile (Get Rating)

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Taxi, Yandex.Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.