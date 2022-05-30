Seaport Global Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after buying an additional 3,152,219 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,834,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 653,351 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,673,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,349,000 after purchasing an additional 556,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,627,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,124,000 after purchasing an additional 488,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded up $10.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $166.82. 198,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,052,133. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.63 and a 200-day moving average of $195.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. BTIG Research raised CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $212.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.25.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total transaction of $4,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total value of $2,661,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 170,458 shares of company stock valued at $35,634,355. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

