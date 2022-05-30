Seaport Global Advisors LLC Invests $1.08 Million in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,256 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000. Check Point Software Technologies comprises about 1.5% of Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 76.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

CHKP traded up $1.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $126.18. 27,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,781. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.85 and a fifty-two week high of $149.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 36.43%. The business had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.82.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

