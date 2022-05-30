Seaport Global Advisors LLC Invests $516,000 in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,054 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

JAZZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.47.

In other news, insider Neena M. Patil sold 296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.92, for a total transaction of $45,560.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,029,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.94, for a total value of $158,918.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,687.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,330 shares of company stock worth $3,483,255 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ JAZZ traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $150.91. 29,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,030. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $117.64 and a 52 week high of $189.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of -20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.13. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $813.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.