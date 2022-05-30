Seaport Global Advisors LLC Invests $523,000 in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,841,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 18,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,638,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,952,000 after acquiring an additional 321,967 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 204,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,623,000 after acquiring an additional 15,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $872,000. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MNST stock traded up $0.94 on Monday, reaching $89.67. 68,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,001,395. The stock has a market cap of $47.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.88. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $71.78 and a 1-year high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 23.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total transaction of $3,586,595.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,459.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MNST shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.46.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

