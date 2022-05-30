Seaport Global Advisors LLC Invests $691,000 in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $7,155,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,196,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Datadog by 1,627.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,010,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,834,000 after purchasing an additional 952,000 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in Datadog by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 12,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 852,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Datadog by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,667,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,166,000 after purchasing an additional 459,778 shares in the last quarter. 65.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Datadog alerts:

NASDAQ DDOG traded up $8.44 on Monday, hitting $98.07. 298,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,968,437. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.93. The company has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -9,807,000.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.15 and a 1-year high of $199.68.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.81 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.17%. Datadog’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,321,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.68, for a total value of $326,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 221,860 shares of company stock valued at $32,581,703. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DDOG. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $228.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.86.

Datadog Company Profile (Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.