Seaport Global Advisors LLC Makes New $413,000 Investment in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,583.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

MPWR stock traded up $34.18 on Monday, reaching $455.85. The company had a trading volume of 24,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,521. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $333.44 and a 1 year high of $580.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $433.07 and its 200 day moving average is $454.46. The company has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.14, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $377.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MPWR. StockNews.com began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.33.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.44, for a total value of $1,686,707.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 288,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,055,684.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.16, for a total value of $385,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,539,786.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,541 shares of company stock worth $11,999,860. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

