Seaport Global Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Copart by 353.0% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 30,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 23,824 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Copart by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,591,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,995,000 after buying an additional 667,084 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its stake in Copart by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Copart by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 367,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,664,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.60.

NASDAQ CPRT traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,398. The stock has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.13. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.41 and a fifty-two week high of $161.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.47.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Copart had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $8,862,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

