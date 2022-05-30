Seaport Global Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,763 First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,763 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000. First Republic Bank comprises approximately 1.6% of Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FRC. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,500,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,321,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $893,820,000 after buying an additional 510,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $90,864,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,638,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,440,000 after buying an additional 338,690 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,164,000. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.14.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock traded up $4.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $157.41. 26,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,365,526. The company has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $136.31 and a twelve month high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.32.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.71%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

