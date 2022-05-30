Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

SEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Select Medical from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Select Medical to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Select Medical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Select Medical stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,722. Select Medical has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $43.60. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Select Medical had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Select Medical will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Select Medical in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 252.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

