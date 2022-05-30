SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, a decline of 38.3% from the April 30th total of 103,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 223,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
SNES stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.49. 21 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.86. SenesTech has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $1.92.
SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.29 million. SenesTech had a negative net margin of 1,241.73% and a negative return on equity of 78.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SenesTech will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SenesTech in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.
About SenesTech (Get Rating)
SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.
