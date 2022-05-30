Sentinel (DVPN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $372,305.00

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. One Sentinel coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Sentinel has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar. Sentinel has a total market cap of $10.28 million and $372,305.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel (DVPN) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 16,265,946,372 coins and its circulating supply is 8,981,214,554 coins. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

