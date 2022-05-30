ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stake Lifted by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 101.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 97,580 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises approximately 0.5% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $125,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 671.4% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $692.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $638.59.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $21.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $476.29. The stock had a trading volume of 109,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,997. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $495.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $558.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $406.47 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 432.99, a P/E/G ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.04, for a total value of $406,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.81, for a total value of $3,674,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,664.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,370 shares of company stock worth $5,559,728. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

