SGD Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGDH) Short Interest Down 41.1% in May

SGD Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGDH – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 41.1% from the April 30th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,036,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SGDH opened at $0.01 on Monday. SGD has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.04.

SGD Company Profile

SGD Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiary, Eco Paper, Inc, develops, markets, and sells paper and paper products from natural fibers. Its products include journals, paper reams, cover stock, art and sketch pads, envelopes, stationery and gifts, office and school products, and notebooks, as well as paper type products.

