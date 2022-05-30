Shimao Group (OTCMKTS:SHMAY) Shares Up 4.8%

Shares of Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHMAY – Get Rating) shot up 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.77 and last traded at $5.77. 2,011 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 8,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average is $7.56.

About Shimao Group (OTCMKTS:SHMAY)

Shimao Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in the People's Republic of China. The company develops residential and commercial properties; and operates hotels and shopping malls. It is also involved in the trading of construction materials; and property management activities.

