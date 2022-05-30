Short Interest in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) Decreases By 36.4%

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOVGet Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the April 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in América Móvil stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOVGet Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

AMOV stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.36. 48 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,031. América Móvil has a 1-year low of $14.48 and a 1-year high of $22.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.64.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

