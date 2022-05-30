Short Interest in Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Declines By 35.5%

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,700 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the April 30th total of 103,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 39.2 days.

ARLUF has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aristocrat Leisure in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Aristocrat Leisure in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:ARLUF remained flat at $$23.66 during trading hours on Monday. 4,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051. Aristocrat Leisure has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $37.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.48 and a 200 day moving average of $28.03.

Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, assembly, sale, distribution, and servicing of games and systems in the Americas, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers gaming content; and platforms and systems, including electronic gaming machines, digital social games, and casino management systems, as well as free-to-play mobile games.

