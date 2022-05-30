Short Interest in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Increases By 65.6%

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 504,700 shares, a growth of 65.6% from the April 30th total of 304,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 435,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,238. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $12.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.0779 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

