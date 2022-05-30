Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Expands By 70.6%

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a growth of 70.6% from the April 30th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Theodore R. Jaeckel, Jr. bought 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $50,336.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUJ. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MUJ traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,046. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.19. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

