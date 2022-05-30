Short Interest in Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Drops By 36.0%

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,800 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the April 30th total of 182,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 649,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of BOIVF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.38. The stock had a trading volume of 41,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,240. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.23. Bolloré has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $6.40.

Bolloré SE engages in the transportation and logistics, communications, and electricity storage solutions businesses in Asia, Africa, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Transportation and Logistics, Oil Logistics, Communications, and Electricity Storage and Systems segments.

