Short Interest in Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Declines By 40.3%

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 358,300 shares, a decrease of 40.3% from the April 30th total of 600,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRLFF. Raymond James raised Cardinal Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$9.25 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

CRLFF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.22. 97,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,128. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.79. Cardinal Energy has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $7.93.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2022, the company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

