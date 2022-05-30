Short Interest in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) Expands By 57.3%

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a growth of 57.3% from the April 30th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 356,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Advisor Resource Council lifted its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 7.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 296,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 525.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 221,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 185,923 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 23.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 255.9% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 26,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.
Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.16. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 40.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Co-Diagnostics will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.
Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications.
