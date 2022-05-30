Short Interest in Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Increases By 82.2%

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,400 shares, a growth of 82.2% from the April 30th total of 127,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Compass Therapeutics news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz acquired 27,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $50,104.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,153,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,275,945.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon acquired 64,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $115,813.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,690,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,295,418.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 262,525 shares of company stock worth $511,278 in the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 52,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 23,789 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Compass Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,641. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.03. Compass Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $5.92.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMPX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for biliary tract cancers, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for colorectal and ovarian cancer; CTX-471, a monoclonal antibody product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors, such as small cell lung cancer and melanoma; and CTX-8371, a bispecific inhibitor that targets PD-1 and PD-L1 for oncology area.

