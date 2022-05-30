Short Interest in Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) Drops By 35.4%

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,100 shares, a decrease of 35.4% from the April 30th total of 162,700 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 169,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 186,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 22,001 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 229,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 66,058 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 214.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 55,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ETTX remained flat at $$2.19 during midday trading on Monday. 263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,579. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.99. Entasis Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.45.

Entasis Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ETTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). Equities analysts predict that Entasis Therapeutics will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ETTX shares. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $1.80 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wedbush cut shares of Entasis Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $1.80 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Entasis Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.15.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multidrug-resistant pathogens in the United States. Its lead product candidate is sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pneumonia and bloodstream infections caused by carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii.

