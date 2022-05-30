Short Interest in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC) Rises By 85.7%

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the April 30th total of 3,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 50,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Golden Arrow Merger stock opened at $9.77 on Monday. Golden Arrow Merger has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAMC. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger by 31,783.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

