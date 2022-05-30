Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Expands By 33.6%

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,117,500 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the April 30th total of 3,081,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 108.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GBOOF traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.88. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,335. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.63. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $8.00.

Get Grupo Financiero Banorte alerts:

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers time and demand deposits; car, payroll, consumer, and corporate loans; mortgages; and debit and credit cards. It also provides medical, personal accident, and life insurance products; and retirement fund management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.