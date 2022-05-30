Short Interest in HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) Declines By 37.5%

HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the April 30th total of 72,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 450.0 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HMSVF. BNP Paribas raised HomeServe to a “hold” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Peel Hunt cut HomeServe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised HomeServe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut HomeServe from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HomeServe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $665.40.

HMSVF stock remained flat at $$12.45 during trading on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.83. HomeServe has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

