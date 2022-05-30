Short Interest in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Declines By 45.4%

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,900 shares, a decline of 45.4% from the April 30th total of 362,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IHG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 769.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IHG traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.18. 3,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,185. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.23 and its 200-day moving average is $65.69. InterContinental Hotels Group has a twelve month low of $58.06 and a twelve month high of $73.79.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.859 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($72.98) target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 5,200 ($65.43) to GBX 5,400 ($67.95) in a report on Monday, March 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5,800.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,575 ($70.15) to GBX 5,675 ($71.41) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,550.80.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

