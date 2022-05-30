Short Interest in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Declines By 35.6%

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the April 30th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ISTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Investar in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Investar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Martin acquired 1,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,982.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,214 shares of company stock valued at $44,764. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investar during the fourth quarter worth about $1,711,000. Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in shares of Investar by 19.9% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 967,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,465,000 after purchasing an additional 160,309 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Investar by 1.3% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 572,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,933,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Investar by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 491,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. lifted its position in shares of Investar by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 330,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 86,421 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ISTR traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.79. The stock had a trading volume of 565 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.37 million, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.52. Investar has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.085 dividend. This is a positive change from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Investar’s payout ratio is presently 27.87%.

Investar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

