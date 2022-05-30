Short Interest in Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF) Declines By 39.5%

Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 456,400 shares, a decline of 39.5% from the April 30th total of 754,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,564.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KIKOF remained flat at $$56.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.96. Kikkoman has a fifty-two week low of $54.26 and a fifty-two week high of $81.00.

Get Kikkoman alerts:

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Kikkoman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Kikkoman Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells food products in Japan, North America, and internationally. The company offers soy sauces, soy sauce soup bases, dipping and marinade sauces, handy seasoning mixes, and Del Monte seasonings; soy milk and Del Monte beverages; sweet sake for cooking; and wines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kikkoman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kikkoman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.