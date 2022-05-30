Short Interest in Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Drops By 31.5%

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the April 30th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Major Drilling Group International stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $8.31. 1,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,160. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.74. Major Drilling Group International has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $10.11.

Get Major Drilling Group International alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Australia. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Major Drilling Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Major Drilling Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.