Short Interest in Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Rises By 47.1%

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the April 30th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Midwest Energy Emissions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of MEEC stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.21. 204,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,114. Midwest Energy Emissions has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.49.

Midwest Energy Emissions ( OTCMKTS:MEEC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Midwest Energy Emissions will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp., an environmental services and technology company, engages in developing and delivering solutions to the power industry worldwide. It provides mercury capture solutions. Its Sorbent Enhancement Additive (SEA) technology provides total mercury control, providing solutions that are based on a thorough scientific understanding of actual and probable interactions involved in mercury capture in coal-fired flue gas.

