Short Interest in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Grows By 44.0%

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,600 shares, a growth of 44.0% from the April 30th total of 100,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE MLR traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $25.32. 587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,141. Miller Industries has a fifty-two week low of $23.06 and a fifty-two week high of $42.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.08 million, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.23.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $215.55 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.14%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Miller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 17,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Miller Industries by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Miller Industries by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,089 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Miller Industries by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Miller Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

