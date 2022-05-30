Short Interest in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Decreases By 37.3%

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the April 30th total of 62,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 314,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.69. The stock had a trading volume of 59,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,497. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average is $5.15. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $6.35.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.
