Short Interest in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Decreases By 37.3%

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the April 30th total of 62,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 314,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.69. The stock had a trading volume of 59,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,497. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average is $5.15. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $6.35.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,969,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,754,000 after buying an additional 12,320 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 0.9% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,168,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,536,000 after purchasing an additional 29,441 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,826,323 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,008,000 after purchasing an additional 294,955 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,293,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,090,000 after buying an additional 72,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,736,000.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.