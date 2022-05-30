Short Interest in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC) Expands By 73.7%

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 73.7% from the April 30th total of 1,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGC. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter worth approximately $5,682,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III by 338.9% in the fourth quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 287,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 221,794 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III by 25.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,317,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NGC remained flat at $$9.75 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,418. Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $10.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.75.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

