Short Interest in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Decreases By 31.8%

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the April 30th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 52.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 167.8% in the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 29,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 18,407 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 25.0% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 62,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 12,533 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE JHAA traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.24. 45 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,876. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.63. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $10.24.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*

The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.

