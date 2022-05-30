Short Interest in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Declines By 28.6%

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the April 30th total of 1,890,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 433,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.80. 28,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,310. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.64. The company has a market cap of $733.14 million, a PE ratio of -30.53 and a beta of -1.56. PLAYSTUDIOS has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $10.08.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative return on equity of 7.54% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $71.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PLAYSTUDIOS will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal acquired 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.29 per share, for a total transaction of $60,306.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 341,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,006. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal acquired 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.62 per share, with a total value of $60,134.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,802. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 191,400 shares of company stock worth $912,539 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 226.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,470,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,830,000 after buying an additional 2,408,631 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. raised its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 7,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,828,000. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,206,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 874.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 519,187 shares during the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS to $5.20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PLAYSTUDIOS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.55.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

