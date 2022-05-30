Short Interest in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG) Rises By 63.4%

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 63.4% from the April 30th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $16,407,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $9,802,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth about $8,212,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 275.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 908,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,819,000 after purchasing an additional 666,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,558,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSAG stock remained flat at $$9.75 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 28,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,472. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $9.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.74.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

