Short Interest in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Declines By 40.2%

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 777,000 shares, a decrease of 40.2% from the April 30th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 375,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCPL. DA Davidson upgraded shares of SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of SciPlay to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SciPlay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.44.

Shares of SciPlay stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.49. 14,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,668. SciPlay has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.52.

SciPlay ( NASDAQ:SCPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.62. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $154.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SciPlay will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCPL. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 18.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 5.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 13,755 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in SciPlay in the third quarter valued at about $2,596,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in SciPlay in the third quarter valued at about $18,621,000. 18.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

