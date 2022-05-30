Short Interest in Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Decreases By 37.2%

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,700 shares, a decrease of 37.2% from the April 30th total of 326,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 509,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently commented on SIOX. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Sio Gene Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Sio Gene Therapies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.80 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.43.

SIOX stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.31. The company had a trading volume of 24,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,674. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.88. Sio Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $22.61 million and a P/E ratio of -0.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sio Gene Therapies by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 39,471 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Sio Gene Therapies by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 47,200 shares during the last quarter.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops AXO-Lenti-PD, in vivo lentiviral gene therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1, an investigational gene therapy , which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2, an investigational gene therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

