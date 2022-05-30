Short Interest in Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Grows By 46.2%

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 343,800 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the April 30th total of 235,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 171.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNPTF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. CLSA downgraded Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SNPTF stock opened at $14.15 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.28. Sunny Optical Technology has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $32.09.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. It operates through three segments: Optical Components, Optoelectronic Products, and Optical Instruments.

