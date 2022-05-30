Short Interest in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Expands By 49.3%

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a growth of 49.3% from the April 30th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 486,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days. Currently, 8.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STRO. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $29.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

In other news, CEO William J. Newell purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $77,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 206.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STRO traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $4.44. 23,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,582. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Sutro Biopharma has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $23.70.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.08). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 42.97% and a negative net margin of 215.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF+.The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

