Short Interest in TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) Decreases By 35.5%

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 371,500 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the April 30th total of 575,600 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in TDH by 1,197.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 134,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 124,138 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TDH during the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TDH during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TDH during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TDH during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

TDH stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.21. 24,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,641,545. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.63. TDH has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $9.40.

TDH Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells pet food products for pet owners in the People's Republic of China, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company offers approximately 200 products, which include 6 product lines consisting of pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, dental health snacks, baked pet biscuits, and other products, as well as non-food items, such as dog leashes, pet toys, etc.

