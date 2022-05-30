Short Interest in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Expands By 49.9%

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 867,900 shares, an increase of 49.9% from the April 30th total of 578,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 331,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

UMH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on UMH Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered UMH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

In related news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $67,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $65,835.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,635.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,087 shares of company stock worth $139,982 and have sold 4,425 shares worth $107,722. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMH. FMR LLC grew its stake in UMH Properties by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,962,000 after buying an additional 1,035,919 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in UMH Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,918,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in UMH Properties by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,252,000 after buying an additional 420,618 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in UMH Properties by 250.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,867,000 after buying an additional 388,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in UMH Properties by 12,983.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 318,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,836,000 after buying an additional 316,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMH traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,725. UMH Properties has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 105.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 16.65 and a quick ratio of 16.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.63 and its 200 day moving average is $23.63.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.30). UMH Properties had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 16.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UMH Properties will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is currently 421.07%.

About UMH Properties (Get Rating)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

