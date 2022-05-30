Short Interest in UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Declines By 46.2%

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,027,500 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the April 30th total of 5,626,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 630.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNCFF opened at $11.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.95. UniCredit has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $18.13.

Get UniCredit alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UniCredit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.30.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.